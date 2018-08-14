Stunning debut by Harriers’ junior in British Athletics League

The outstanding junior at Mansfield Harriers Athletics Club, Luke Duffy, again underlined his emormous potential when producing a remarkable debut in the British Athletics League.

The league is the premier senior track and field competition in the UK, with the country’s best teams competing for honours.

But Duffy, representing a combined Harriers/Derby AC team, unearthed a superb run in the 800m A race. He was close to the front throughout and recorded a brilliant new best time of one minute, 53.63 seconds, narrowly missing out on victory against one of the best middle-distance athletes in the country.

Harriers and Derby are competing in the fourth division of the league, and after a poor start to the season, they confirmed another year in the league with a superb third place at this, the last of the four fixtures.

Track stalwart Stef Wilcockson continued to show his value to the team by winning the 110m hurdles B race, finishing second in the 400m hurdles B race and sixth in the 100m. Chris Monk was second in the 400m B race, fourth in the 800m B race and ran a 52-second leg that helped to secure third spot for the 4X400m relay team.

Meanwhile Duffy followed up his efforts by travelling to Watford for the British Milers Club’s gold standard races. In a competitive field, he posted a season’s best time in the 1500m of three minutes, 50.09 seconds, which he has only bettered in the Youth Commonwealth Games last term.