Snipes award night was a club record-breaker

There was a record attendance of 250 swimmers, parents and guests at Sutton Swimming Club’s annual presentation evening.

Sutton Snipes’ success was celebrated, including the club’s record highest finish in the Premier Division of the West Midlands National Arena League

Those at the event at Goosedale Hall were told about success in the 2017 County Championships, Midland Regional Championships, National Summer and Winter Championships, and Open Water Midland and National Championship.

There were top club awards at both Nottingham Northern and Mansfield Major Oak open meets.

Volunteers who help the club were thanked by the chairman and gifts presented to some, including head coach Lee Bunker, teachers, coaches and the club’s committee.

The chairman said: “The success of this great family-friendly club is only possible because all of its many volunteers, including the head coach, give up their own personal time for no financial reward to provide an excellent environment for all swimming members to achieve their maximum potential in the pool.”

Head coach Lee Bunker presented medals and trophies to winners from the annual Splash Night competition for beginners and the annual Club Championships, and rising star awards.

TheJersey Trophy for gaining the most gala points over the past year was presented to a surprised and delighted Thomas Polley.