Sherwood Wolf Hunt surge to 14-try victory to keep up title chase

A 14-try romp against Lincolnshire side Boston Buccaneers enabled Sherwood Wolf Hunt to keep up the pressure on the leaders in the Midlands Merit League’s First Division.

Wolf Hunt surged to a 75-12 victory at Debdale Park to maintain their pursuit of tabletopping Derby City. And now they are in a perfect frame of mind for their next match, a crunch Nottinghamshire derby away to Nottingham Outlaws on the first weekend in July as they strive for yet more honours by the end of the campaign.

The win over Boston completed a tough month for the Mansfield Woodhouse-based outfit. No fewer than five players scored a couple of tries each, while Alan Symcox, who picked up the sponsors’ man-of-the-match award, was also on target.

The game started in entertaining fashion with Dan Pearson, returning after eight months out, dancing his way over after just three minutes to post the first score of the game.

Boston hit back straight away and even took the lead after 15 minutes. But that proved to be their last score of the day as Sherwood finally clicked in to gear and further first-half tries from Tom Childs, Devon Gurney, Jake Manning and Joe Ducker sent the Wolf Hunt in at half-time 26-12 up.

The second period started as the first had finished, with a flurry of tries from a strong Wolf Hunt back line. Winger Dom Rockley completed a brace, followed by centre Sam Johnson, who went over for two tries himself.

Next up, the strong partnership between Manning and Childs, who consistently tested the Boston line throughout the game, each went over in to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

It wasn’t all about the backs, though. A powerful Wolf Hunt forward pack continually drove into a spirited Boston defence. Francis Appleton, Terry Titi, Tobias Lieber and the impressive Jordan Flynn all really put in a stint in the engine room, wearing Buccaneers down and providing a platform for the backs to post more scores.

Loose forward Symcox added a one-point drop goal and then went over for a try himself before debutant Chris Tipton sealed off an impressive win for Sherwood with a try down the middle of the park.

The final outcome delighted head coach Glenn Holt, who commented afterwards: “We were disappointed with how we started the match, to be truthful, but I couldn’t have asked for a better response from the lads.

“The scoreline perhaps didn’t reflect the defensive effort that Boston put in. But while I was proud of our attacking display, I thought our defensive effort at times was outstanding.

“This is an area of our game that will stand us in good stead towards the backend of the season.”

Wolf Hunt hope to take several supporters to the eagerly-awaited clash with Outlaws a week on Friday.