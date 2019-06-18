Sherwood Wolf Hunt end Birmingham Bulldogs unbeaten run to reach Midlands Cup final

Sherwood Wolf Hunt booked themselves a place in the Midlands Rugby League Cup final with an enthralling 46-22 win over South Midlands League leaders and previously unbeaten Birmingham Bulldogs.

With a healthy squad to pick from, Wolf Hunt head coach Glenn Holt had a side at his disposal that boasted a mix of youthfulness, athleticism and of whom were keen to get to the last stage of the first ever Midlands Cup final for the club.

- Pic by Richard Parkes

Starting with real intent they posted their first score with just two minutes on the clock, Devon Gurney with superb vision to find enough space to put Joe Ducker in at the corner for the first score of the game.

Wolf Hunt were firing in the first 20 minutes, scoring a further three tries from Charlie Mason, Terry Titi and half back Devon Gurney.

It looked at one stage like this was going to be a landslide victory for Sherwood, but the Bulldogs pack had other ideas.

Off the back of some poor discipline from Sherwood, Bulldogs enjoyed more possession of the ball and fought their way back into the contest with three unanswered tries, going in at the break 20-18.

A half-time break and chance to re-assess was just what Sherwood needed and, with a stern message from Holt to cut out the ill-discipline, Wolf Hunt started the second half with renewed vigour.

Two tries from pacey winger Tom Childs, and a further two from hooker Richie Hughes, on top of an enthusiastic defence, kept the Bulldogs at bay for almost 35 minutes of the second half.

A late score for Bulldogs saw their tails back up and applying more pressure to the Wolf Hunt line when, out of nowhere, young winger Dom Rockley intercepted a pass to race 70m, certain to score, and with a loud Debdale crowd cheering him on he looked set for his first home try, only to be cruelly tackled just short of the try line.

But on the next tackle Ducker went over in the corner on the last play of the game to cement a place in the final.

Second row forward Tobias Lieber took the sponsors’ man of the match award.

Sherwood are at home again this Saturday as they take on Lincolnshire side Boston Buccaneers at Debdale Park (2.30pm).