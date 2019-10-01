Sherwood Colliery swimmers win medals galore at Robin Hood Open

Numerous medals and top-three spots were secured by Sherwood Colliery Swimming Club in a memorable weekend at the Robin Hood Open meet.

Sherwood finished as the third best club at the 39th renewal of the event, which was staged at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Pool.

And leading the medal haul was the rapidly improving Sam Potts, who finished with eight in total in the 12-year-old boys’ age group. They comprised three golds in the 400m, 50m and 200m backstroke, and five silvers in 200m, 100m, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

Ten-year-old Sam Price, a newcomer to Sherwood, also had a successful weekend in his first meet for the club, picking up gold in the 200m freestyle, silver in the 50m backstroke and bronze in the challenging 200m butterfly in his age group.

The younger boys put in some fine performances too, with Harvey-Jaye Allsop winning gold in the 50m butterfly, silver in the 200m and 100m freestyle and bronze in the 50m freestyle, while fellow nine-year-old Caiden Mattison finished in the silver spot in the 200m breaststroke.

Other male medal winners in their age categories were: Joby Manie Evans, 11, gold 100m breaststroke, silver 200m breaststroke; Oliver Richmond, 10, silver 50m breaststroke, bronze 200m breaststroke and 100m backstroke; Joel Harby, 10, bronze 200m butterfly; Callum

Brookes, 12, gold 100m butterfly, bronze 100m backstroke; Jack Carter, 13, bronze 100m butterfly; and Joseph Sadler, 16, gold 200m individual medley and 200m backstroke.

Leading the way for the girls was Charlotte Callaghan-Wetton, 10, who secured second place in the top girl category and an outstanding eight medals, featuring silvers in the 200m individual medley, 100m butterfly, 200m backstroke and 400m freestyle, and bronzes in 50m and 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

Charlotte was closely followed in the medals’ table by Rebecca Darrington, 12, who won five medals, comprising golds in the 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly, silvers in the 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke, and bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Other medallists for the girls in their respective age groups were: Sophie Cooke, 12, gold 50m backstroke and butterfly, silver 100m and 200m backstroke, bronze 50m freestyle; Freya Gibbons, 11, gold 400m freestyle, silver 200m freestyle, bronze 100m freestyle; Ruby Maiden, 12, silver 400m freestyle and 200m butterfly; Lily Mitchell, 10, silver 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke; and Olivia Barrett, 14, silver 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

The meet, which celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, was deemed a tremendous success that could not have happened without the volunteering of swimmers’ parents from all the competing clubs.