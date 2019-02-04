Scott twins steal show for Mansfield Harriers with superb one-two

The super Scott twins stole the show when Mansfield Harriers produced a string of impressive performances in the Nottinghamshire Schools Cross-Country Championships, held at Wollaton Park.

Harriers returned home with ten podium places, while no fewer than 15 athletes ran well enough to secure places in the county team for the National Schools Championships at Leeds in March.

But pride of place went to the Scotts in the race for year-13 girls. Amber took the title with a fantastic display of front running, while Mollie chased her hard all the way to finish second.

Another Harrier to continue her terrific winter was Lauren McNeill, who was second in the intermediate girls’ event, while Jenson Connell showed no adverse effects from competing in the Midland Championships the previous weekend as he outsprinted his rival to the line for a superb win in the intermediate boys’ race.

In the same boys’ heat, Ben Smith ran an intelligent race for third, while Mikey Hopkins was 11th and Sam Bentley 14th.

The two Jakes, Greenhalgh and Orr, were Harriers’ leading lights in the race for boys in years eight and nine, finisihing second and sixth respectively, ahead of Sam Knott in 18th and Harry Wilkinson in 43rd.

For the girls, Beth Hamilton delivered a well-judged performance to come home third, with Grace Manson fifth, Ruby Milnes ninth, Olivia Barrett 11th, Caitlin Dodds 13th and Olivia Hare 16th.