Runners out in numbers during busy week for Mansfield Harriers

Mansfield Harriers have had a busy week on the roads with athletes racing at the Nottingham Winter series 5K, Telford 10K, Bolsover 10K and the Keyworth Turkey Trot Half Marathon. Leading the way for Mansfield thirteen year old Caitlin Dodds put in a superb run at Nottingham embankment in the 5K recording a big personal best of 20.52 which earned her second lady in the race.

The Telford event is one of the strongest 10K’s in the country and this year was no exception also it doubles up as an England masters selection race. Bev Armstrong went to the race looking for a time under 44.30 which is the benchmark to be considered for England colours at master 45 and after some fantastic recent training comfortably beat the target with a new best of 43.44.

Andy Wetherill continues to shine recording a terrific time of 36.47 to win the master 60 category.

The club had a big turnout at Bolsover with 24 athletes racing the event. Jonny Lowe had a strong run to be the first Harrier home in 37.10 closely followed by Stuart Whysall 40.56.

Kahli Johnson was next home and first Harrier lady after recording a new best of 42.05 closely followed by returning athlete Rob Smith 42.32. Ged Naylor finished in 42.36 with Helen Jones second Mansfield lady home in 44.35 followed by Alice Mortiboy 46.04 Graeme Baguley a new best of 46.42, Mark Fickling 49.33 and Gary Towle 49.56 all under the 50 minute barrier.

Several best times were recorded by athletes running under the 1 hour marker, with Glenn Holland 51.11, Kev Whitehead 54.39, Carol Fickling 57.14, Vicki Faulkner 59.34 and Joanne Orr 59.39. Also going under the hour were Pete Copcutt 50.17, Sharon Armitage 51.51, Shane Davis 53.27, Michelle Baxter 57.56, Wayne Breider-Potton 58.30 and Mel Ceney 59.05 Tina Copcutt recorded 61.02, Jess Breider 69.05, Sandra Breider 70.07 and James Breider 83.26.

The Keyworth half is another popular event that sells out quickly every year. Two new members were first in with Stuart McNeil having a strong run to place 17th in 1.21.44.

Mark Connell only started running a few months ago as something to do whilst waiting for his son, developing rapidly and in his first ever race recorded an impressive 1.28.26 for 72nd.

Close behind was Clive Buck who has had a bit of a break after his incredible endurance achievements this year and he showed he is now starting to tick along nicely again as he recorded 1.28.37, Alex Wesson recorded 1.50.07, Sarah Scott ran a PB of 1.58.42 and Diane Stewart clocked 2.09.10

The third of five races in the Booth Decorators Cross Country League was held last weekend at Bakewell Showground.

The course measured 4.8 miles over 3 laps and each lap included two big hills and a water feature which provided a challenge to all the competitors. Mansfield turned out with good numbers with 20 athletes completing the race and more pleasingly several making a cross country debut for the team.

Leading the way for the ladies was Katherine Packwood who continues to show excellent form placing 92nd overall and fifth senior lady in a time of 38.38 closely followed by Jessie Crawshaw in 118th place and 2nd Junior in 40.18.

The scoring team was completed by Sarah Bradbury who followed up her recent form with another great run for 201st overall and 22nd senior lady in 47.20. Michelle Baxter placed 236th overall in 53.47 followed by league debutant Carol Fickling 240th in 56.02 and a superb 3rd in her age category followed by Tina Copcutt 246th with 63.13.

Two more league debutants came in next with Jess Breider 248th in 67.13 closely followed by Sandra Brieder 249th 67.14 who was also fourth in her age category.

Caroline Frith placed 250th 70.14 and Caroline Rye 251st in 70.15,

The ladies team also placed a terrific 6th place.

First man home was the ever improving Jack Cooke who finished 36th in 34.28 closely followed by Stuart Whysall in 60th 36.58. Graeme Baguley was next Harrier home 121st 40.34 with another debutant close behind in 166th 44.50.

Glenn Holland has shown massive improvement in recent weeks and with his best run to date placed 176th 45.20 with only 1 second behind yet another man making his race debut Mark Fickling 177th 45.21 and Pete Weldon placed 182nd 45.47.

Pete Copcutt finished 214th 49.01, Kev Whitehead 220th 50.27 and on a rare club appearance one of the clubs endurance coaches Richard Massey 227th 51.16. The men placed 12th as a team and the joint team 11th.