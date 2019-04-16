Rising basketball star Megan wins England call-up

An England call-up is the latest achievement in her rise to the top of the basketball ladder by 15-year-old Mansfield girl Megan Adair.

Megan, who plays for Mansfield Giants, has been a regular in the Nottinghamshire and East Midlands representative sides over the past four years.

Megan Adair in action on the basketball court.

Now she gets the chance to test her skills at national level when she plays for England U15 girls at a tournament in Nottingham this week.

She was selected at a successful training camp, held at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester. And if she impresses in matches against the Great Britain and Ireland U16 girls’ teams in Nottingham, she could win a place in the England squad for the prestigious Copenhagen Invitational Tournament in Denmark in June.

“We are so delighted for her,” said proud mum, Helen, 45. “Megan has fulfilled an ambition to play for her country.

“Although she also plays rugby for Mansfield, basketball is her first love, and she would like to go to a university in the USA to do a scholarship.

“I think it’s important to show youngsters from the Mansfield area what it is possible to achieve.”

Megan, who goes to Samworth Church Academy, took up basketball at the age of eight, following in the footsteps of brother Sam, now 17, who also plays for Giants.