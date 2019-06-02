Richie Hughes scores hat-trick of tries for Sherwood Wolf Hunt in cup win over Leamington Royals

Sherwood Wolf Hunt secured their place in the Midlands Cup semi-final after a tough 46-26 win at South Midlands side Leamington Royals.

Wolfhunt, who will play South Midlands League leaders Birmingham Bulldogs in the semi-final, scored 34 points in the second period with debutant Richie Hughes running in a hat-trick of tries.

Royals started the game in complete control, dictating the pace early on and scoring three tries.

Sherwood did well to go in at the break with just a 12-point difference thanks to tries from centre Alan Symcox and hooker Hughes.

The half-time message from head coach Glenn Holt was to keep control of the ball, and control the ruck area.

Hughes grew into the game, distributing well to his forwards.

He was rewarded with his second try, crashing through a tiring Leamington defence.

At this stage Wolf Hunt were in complete control, and further tries came from Pete Alldread, Terry Titi, and John Ross-Ward.

Hughes completed his hat-trick of tries, but the man-of-the-match accolade for a try and six conversions went to Sherwood half-back John Ross-Ward.

Sherwood return to league action and face top of the table Derby City on Saturday at Debdale Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, kick-off 2.30pm.