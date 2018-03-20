Resurgent tennis club in drive for new members

Anyone for tennis? That’s the cry from a long-standing club in Sutton that is enjoying a resurgence and is keen to raise its profile.

The popular summer sport might be furthest from the minds of many at the moment, given the wintry weather.

But Sutton-in-Ashfield Lawn Tennis Club, based at Sutton Lawn park, has launched a marketing and membership drive after receiving a boost to its dwindling membership over the past year.

“We were down to about 12 members, but now we have more than 40, and there is always room for more,” said Julia King, who is spearheading the drive. “It would be nice to attract some more, especially lady players.

“A lot of people play tennis at school, or when they are younger, and find that they want to get back into it.

“We have four floodlit courts, complete with a clubhouse with kitchen area and changing rooms. The club is in a lovely setting, especially in the summer, and there is a nice atmosphere here.”

The club, which is affiliated to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), has been in existence for more than 100 years. Practice sessions are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and also Saturday mornings, while coaching sessions are held on Monday evenings, and senior members enjoy social matches on Friday mornings.

The club is thriving to such an extent at present that it plans to run four teams, two men’s and two mixed, in the Nottinghamashire LTA Summer League. But once players become members, they can book a court at any time for a friendly game.

“Membership is £40 per year, which is amazing value,” said Julia. “The main aim is to enjoy all aspects of playing tennis in a fabulous park, surrounded by trees, getting some fresh air and exercise and enjoying the social aspect of the game.”

Julia has set up a new Facebook page to promote the club, and anyone interested in joining can give her a ring on 07890 610881.