Records tumble for medal-happy Mansfield Harriers at county championships

A string of superb performances earned Mansfield Harriers a total of 35 medals at the combined Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Track and Field County Championships at Derby.

The club’s 38 athletes brought home 16 gold medals, 14 silvers and five bronzes, and three of them even broke championship records.

Leading the way was Serenity Joynt for the U13 girls. She fired the shot to a massive 10.35 metres, which was also a personal best. For good measure, she won the javelin and finished third in the high jump too.

Jess Lake broke the championship record, and ran a new best time, in the 300m hurdles. She was also second in the 300m and fourth in the 100m.

And completing the triumvirate was Amber Scott in her last county championships before she takes up a four-year scholarship in the USA. She posted a new championship best in the U20s’ 1500m.

Of the other gold medallists, Beth Hamilton won the U15 girls’ 800m, with Caitlin Dodds third, after both had clocked new personal-best (PB) times.

A host other U15 and U13 girls posted PBs at the event. They included Jemima Waller, Zoe Spencer, Alex Foster, Grace Manson, Olivia Hare, Olivia Barrett, Sophie Toyn, Amelia Shackleford and Libby Gascoyne.