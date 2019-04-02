Rally co-driver Phil Hall conquers unique Corsican challenge

Mansfield co-driver Phil Hall guided fellow Brit Tom Williams into a condidence-boosting fifth place in the junior category of the World Rally Championship at the weekend.

Tour de Corse on the island of Corsica lived up to its reputation as one of the toughest co-driver challenges of the championship.

But Hall and Williams continued their impressive start to the season to build on a career-best fourth place at the opening Rally Sweden the previous month.

A total of 17 identical M-Sport Ford Fiestas went head to head across the winding Mediterranean roads on the first Tarmac test of the year.

The roads, which hug the ragged rock faces of the island, are super-fast, but Hall settled into a positive rhythm from the off and helped Williams bag a top-five place by the end of the first day.

Day two was the longest of the rally, with 175km to be covered, and despite an early puncture, RAF reservist Hall helped the car maintain fifth spot.

Just two stages remained on the third day, and a trouble-free blast saw Hall and Williams secure another terrific finishing position.

Hall said: “Tom drove really well, and we had great harmony in the car.

“The rally was an immense challenge, but I loved every second of it.”