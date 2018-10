The stars come out to play at Ascot on Saturday when the eighth Qipco British Champions Day brings a glittering curtain down on another magnificent Flat season.

Britain’s richest raceday, with six races boasting £4.47 million in prize money, features four Group One contests, a Group Two and Europe’s richest mile handicap, not to mention an array of top-class horses, jockeys and trainers. Here’s my potted guide to the races, with 1-2-3 selections for each: