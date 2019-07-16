Proud Sherwood Wolf Hunt win Midlands Cup for first time

Proud Sherwood Wolf Hunt wrote their name in rugby league’s history books when lifting the Midlands Cup for the first time at the weekend.

The Mansfield Woodhouse-based heroes beat a strong Boston Buccaneers side 30-14 in the final at King’s Norton in Birmingham.

As a spectacle, the match was dull at times, thanks largely to a poor playing surface and some over-zealous officiating. But few in the Wolf Hunt camp cared about that at the end as captain Lee Chapman held aloft the prestigious trophy.

Boxton opened the scoring with a well-worked try, but the impressive Jake Manning responded for Sherwood and after Boston had scored again, Manning repeated the dose, beating three men to go over and make it 8-8 by the interval.

The second half opened with another Boston try, but this proved to be their last score of the final as Sherwood levelled once more. This time, man-of-the-match Aaron Wycherley forced an error that enabled bustling prop forward Terry Titi to go over.

The Mansfield side took the lead for the first time with the try of the game. Fast play, followed by slick hands, saw Alan Symcox break the line and find Matt Upton, who sent the ball wide for Joe Ducker to crash over in the corner.

Manning then set up Will Jones to score before the win was completed by a try from hooker Richie Hughes.