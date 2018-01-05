Proud Hynd selected for second Commonwealth Games

Champion swimmer Ollie Hynd MBE has been selected for Team England to compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Kirkby superstar holds the grand slam of titles with Paralympic, World, European and Commonwealth golds already in his trophy cabinet.

Australia will be his second appearance at the Commonwealth Games after winning gold in the SM8 200m Individual Medley in Glasgow 2014.

The 23-year-old will compete in the same event this time around, scheduled for Sunday 8th April, and hopes are high after a record breaking 2017.

He smashed his own S8 category world record in the 400m freestyle at the British Summer Championships in July, shaving two seconds off his gold medal Rio 2016 time.

It earned him the gold medal in the multi-class event and he also posted the number one ranked time in the world in the SM8 200m IM, which also earned him gold in the event.

Hynd said: “I am very proud to be selected for my second Commonwealth Games, it’s a great privilege to represent Team England. I can’t wait to get out to Gold Coast and experience the amazing atmosphere of the Games. In the pool I’ve been working very hard to be in the best shape possible to try and defend the title I gained four years ago in Glasgow.”

He will be joined by Mansfield’s Elliot Clogg and Selston’s Molly Renshaw among the swimmers selected by Team England to compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.