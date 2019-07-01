Promoter Calow saves boxing show after losing title fight

Mansfield-based boxing promoter Scott Calow has pulled off a coup to soften the blow of losing a Midlands light-heavyweight title fight from his next show.

Chad Sugden, of Newark, was due to take on Sebastian Slusarczyk for the belt at Calow’s Bragging Rights show at the Harvey Hadden Stadium in Nottingham this Saturday.

Slusarczyk has been forced to pull out because of injury, but Calow has a lined up a high-quality, eight-round bout for Sugden instead, against Luke Blackledge, in what will be the main event of the night.

Blackledge is ranked number nine in the UK and is a former Commonwealth champion. His record of 26 wins and only six losses includes a brave performance against the current undisputed WBC world champioon Callum Smith, whom Blackledge took to the tenth round.

Sugden, who hails from Newark, said: “Thanks to Scott and my coach for securing a fight that’s going to be even better than the one originally on the bill.

“I can’t wait to show everyone that the hype is real and that I’m here not only to become champion of the Midlands but also champion of the world one day.”

Calow said: “We’ve managed to save the show. This is a big fight that will boost Chad’s ranking.”