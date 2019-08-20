Promoted Mansfield chase more national roller derby glory

Following another promotion into British Roller Derby Championships Tier Two at the beginning of the year, Mansfield have defied all expectations to take home a silver medal for the East section of the tier in a final convincing 225-158 victory against Leeds B.

Mansfield have been working extra hard all season and it’s paid off as now they have qualified to go to the British Roller Derby Championship Play-Offs, held in Stoke-on-Trent on 21st and 22nd September.

Mansfield will take on the gold medalists from another Tier Two region on the Saturday to fight for a promotion up to Tier One next year.

If Roller Derby sounds like something you would be interested in getting involved in, then contact Mansfield Roller Derby on Facebook to find out more and book a place on their rolling intake course.