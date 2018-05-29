Professional boxing show at Kirkby looks set to be a sell-out

A professional boxing show at Kirkby, featuring two of the county’s best fighters, looks sure to be a sell-out.

The show, to be staged by manager and trainer Scott Calow at the Festival Hall on Friday, June 22, is topped by Nottingham’s unbeaten Ekow Essuman tackling Sam Evans for the vacant Midlands area welterweight championship.

The bill also features Nathan Kirk on a revenge mission. The 28-year-old from Stapleford is hoping to reverse a loss to Dean Evans.

“Nathan wants to put the record straight,” said Calow. “He lost to Evans before because he wasn’t fully fit and he wants to show what he can do.”

Calow is looking to steer Kirk towards another shot at the Midlands area lightweight championship. He was beaten by Charlie Williams for the vacant belt last October and Calow said: “Nathan has to keep winning and he will get another shot.”

The undercard features more fighters from Calow’s stable as Jack Hutsby, Carwyn Herbert and Omari Grant look to extend their unbeaten records, while Nottingham-based super-middleweight Jordan Ringham makes his professional debut.

“I’ve got a strong stable of lads,” said Calow, “That’s why I’ve decided to start putting shows on. “I’m confident my first show will sell-out.”