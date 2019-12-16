Pre-season training is going well for Derbyshire

Lead physiotherapist Fran Clarkson says she is pleased with the efforts of Derbyshire’s cricketers during their winter training, and hopes to see the benefits next season.

A host of first-team players, including Wayne Madsen and Tony Palladino, have been training daily with coaches since November as they prepare for the 2020 campaign.

They have been put through their paces to get into peak fitness, while several other players are currently playing abroad.

Improvement in players’ speed has been a key focus of the training programme, while all-round fitness has also been worked on.

Clarkson, and strength and conditioning coach Jonty Norris, say they have been delighted with the results.

“It’s gone very well,” said Clarkson. “There has been a core group training the whole time, and Jonty has given them group and individual goals.

“The lads have worked really hard. They have been motivated together, and we have seen a really good uptake on the things that we want them to improve on.”

The players are monitored closely to track their progress, and to ensure that they are working on the right areas to improve their own personal fitness and performance.

Clarkson stresses that work on fitness during the winter can have a longer-lasting effect on injury prevention during the season.

She added: “In cricket, if they have trained hard, the outcome will be runs and wickets.

“We are trying to ensure that the players are meeting the goals that we have set them.

“It’s about trying to make them see that the things we are doing with them are for performance gain, and also to help with possible injuries.

“A lot of statistics across sport show that teams who are fitter will often have lower injury rates.

“That is a global thing, and we know that if you are fitter, you are less likely to suffer injury.”

Derbyshire begin their 2020 season on Sunday, April 19 with a home fixture against Leicestershire in Division Two of the Specsavers County Championship.