Powerlifter Stone wins world titles only two years after taking up the sport

Proud powerlifter Craig Stone has thanked his coach and supporters after his meteoric rise to the top culminated in two world titles.

Less than two years after taking up the sport, the South Normanton man was crowned the best across the globe in two disciplines at the International Powerlifting League World Championships in Leipzig, Germany.

Stone, 44, won the bench-press with a new personal-best and also the deadlift, in which he broke the British record for the fourth time. The successes added to his European title and two British titles.

He said: “My goals and achievements would never have been reached without my coach, Phil Beniston.

“I first started training with him in late 2017, and it has been an honour. He is such an exceptional person. Everything he told me to believe in has come true.

“He tells me world champions are built on strength, not weakness. It’s not a case of how many times you get knocked downm, it’s about how many times you get back up.”

Stone certainly had to get back up after the death of his mother. Since winning the Welsh Open in February 2018, he hasn’t looked back.

He is also full of praise for his sponsors at The Scruffy Dog pub in Sutton, who have helped enormously with fundraising to compete at events.