Powerlifter Craig Stone breaks British records

Strength athlete Craig Stone, of South Normanton, has started the long road towards achieving his dream of a powerlifting world title.

For Stone lifted the British Record Breakers Championship, run by the British Powerlifting Organisation, in London, taking the bench press and deadlift titles thanks to a superb display.

He even broke the British record on the deadlift in two of the classes with a lift of 255kg (560lb).

Stone is coached by Phil Beniston, who has been world champion no fewer than 33 times during his own powerlifting career.

Beniston is confident that Stone, who has now qualified for the 2019 World Championships in India and the European Championships in Russia, will continue to succeed in his aims.

Stone trains at the Rivals Gym in Somercotes, which also sponsors him.