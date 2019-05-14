Perfect weekend for Birchall brothers at Oulton Park

Enjoying a perfect weekend in the first round of the 2019 British Sidecar Championship, Mansfield brothers Ben and Tom Birchall topped the Oulton Park meeting with a comfortable win.

The success more than made up for their failure to make the podium in the opening round of the World Championship.

Ben said: “We were really happy to take the win. It’s always great to race in front of the fans at Oulton Park.

“We had a good run-out on the bike and got things set up before the next round at Brands Hatch.

“However, we turn our attentions now to the Isle Of Man TT races between May 25 and June 7. Hopefully, we’ll see some of our fans over there.”

On a Mitchells of Mansfield Yamaha, the Birchalls qualified pole at Oulton Park, only three seconds off the outright 1000cc record.