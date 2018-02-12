Peach of a swim by Sutton’s Chloe to take her first senior county title

Sutton Swimming Club star Chloe Peach achieved a lifelong ambition when she raced to her first senior county championship title in the 100m backstroke.

The 17-year-old Peach spearheaded another profitable weekend for the club in the second of three galas at the Nottinghamshire ASA County Championships at the Harvey Hadden pool in Nottingham.

They somehow surpassed their already impressive medal-haul from the previous weekend, with four other swimmers, Matthew Woodhall, Chloe Quinn, Hollie-Mae Dove and Tom Polley, also taking county championship trophies or individual age-group gold medals.

Peach was the pick, though, as she stormed home, despite only qualifying for the final in fourth place. She said: “This is one of my proudest achievements in swimming, and I must thank all my coaches at Sutton for their help and support.”

She also qualified for the final of the 50m backstroke and won the silver medal in both the overall championship and in her age group, while she was ninth in the 50m breaststroke.

Woodhall totally dominated his 14-year-old age group, landing no fewer than five junior championship titles to add to the two he picked up on the opening weekend.

He struck gold in the 200m breaststroke, the 200m individual medley in a new personal-best (PB) time, the 50m butterfly, the 400m individual medley and the 100m butterfly. He was second in the 200m freestyle to take silver in both the overall junior championship and his age group, and he was third in the 100m freestyle for bronze in the overall junior championship and his age group. He was also fifth in the 50m freestyle final.

The club’s head coach, Lee Bunker, was full of praise for Woodhall, saying: “Matthew has competed in every event at these county champio nships and exceeded his very own high expectations. His parents will need to invest in a new trophy cabinet!”

Quinn won three gold medals, two silvers and a bronze in her 15-year-olds’ age group. She came first in the 400m freestyle, setting a new PB time, the 200m freestyle and the 200m butterfly, while her second spots came in the 50m backstroke and the 200m backstroke when she clocked another PB. Her bronze came in the 100m backstroke.

Dove also competed in the age group for 15-year-olds and returned home with two shiny golds. They came in the 100m breaststroke, where she also took bronze in the overall senior championship, and the 50m breaststroke. She was also fourth in the finals of the 400m freestyle and 200m freestyle in a PB time.

Polley flew the flag for the younger swimmers, picking up one gold medal, two silvers and a bronze in the age group for 12-year-olds. He produced a mighty performance to win the 50m butterfly final in a new best time, while he was second in the 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly. His bronze medal came in the 400m individual medley, while he finished fine fourths in the finals of the 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle.