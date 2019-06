No play was possible on the first morning of the Division Two match between Derbyshire and Lancashire at Derby because of heavy overnight rain.

The bowlers run-ups were too wet and muddy for the game to start on time and despite sunshine and a strong breeze these areas were still causing concern when the umpires inspected for a second time at 12.20pm.

Nick Cook and Ian Blackwell will look again at 1.30pm in the hope of getting some play later this afternoon.