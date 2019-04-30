Ollie Hynd pleased with his return to para swimming world stage

It’s good to be back! That was the message from Sutton swimmer Ollie Hynd after a pleasing return to the pool in a major competition at the weekend.

The 24-year-old Hynd tackled the British Para Swimming International Meet at Glasgow, which was the fourth leg of the sport’s World Series.

And he produced a terrific performance to sail through his heats and finish fourth in the final of the 400m freestyle, even though he has been back in training for only four months.

Hynd said: “After a really tough year and without racing since August 2018, we stepped forward, competed and progressed.”

He also tweeted: “Happy to be heading home from a successful first competition back in Glasgow.

“I must say I was nervous going into it, but I’m happy with my performances. Lots of work to do to get back to my best, but I know I can get there. Thanks for the support.”

Hynd, who has a degenerative musuclar condition, has been in the wilderness since being left ‘heartbroken and confused’ by classification changes that meant he would have compete against less-impaired swimmers.

He almost quit the sport and has admitted that the controversy had a detrimental effect on his mental health. “The past 14 months have been the worst of my life,” he said.