Ollerton's Leatherland confident he can win British title

Lynden Leatherland, who is raring to go for next season.
Confident Ollerton rider Lynden Leatherland says he believes he can take the British title next season after deciding to compete again in the Dickies Junior Supersports Championship.

The 20-year-old was planning a change after failing to make the top five in the standings in 2019, but has opted to remain on his GL Fabrications Kawasaki Ninja 400 bike.

Leatherland said: “After a lot of thought and advice from ex-racers, I made the decision to give the Junior Supersports another go.

“I had top ten finishes in almost every round last season, plus a podium, so I believe I can take the title.

“There will be a lot of hard work during the off-season tp get prepared, and I am really looking forward to competing at the front again.”