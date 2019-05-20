Off-colour Cuckney suffer third defeat of month in Notts Premier League

The surprisingly off-colour start to the new Notts Premier League season by perennial high-fliers Cuckney continued with defeat at home to Kimberley.

Cuckney were one of the title favourites after finishing a narrow second last season and being crowned champions in 2017.

But they have now lost three of their opening four fixtures and languish in the bottom four of the table after a five-wicket reverse against Kimberley, who restricted the hosts to 184-9.

In a match reduced to 45 overs per side, Cuckney were put in and soon slid to 44-5 thanks to fine bowling by George Bacon (3-22 in seven overs) and Martin Weightman (3-36 in ten overs).

Joseph Hayes tried to rally the home troops, making 48 (five fours) and both Nick Keast (23) and Alex Willerton (27no) added important runs lower down the order.

But Cuckney’s final total was not enough to worry Kimberley, who eased to their target with almost ten overs to spare in the hands of Tom Rowe (37), Adam Tillcock (31no) and Hassan Azad (23).

A similar defeat, and their first of the season, was suffered by Farnsfield, who became the latest victims of the league’s early-season leaders, Attenborough.

Rain delayed the start, cutting the game to 37 overs per side, with Farnsfield electing to bat and totalling 178-7.

The centrepiece of the innings was a stand of 58 for the fifth wicket between Callum McKenzie (48, seven fours) and Curtis Mitchell (33), after which Mathew Roberts added 34no (five fours).

Unbeaten Attenborough’s run chase didn’t look back after a first-wicket partnership of 91 between Craig Heiden (48) and Gurpej Landa (37).

Skipper Steve Allcoat added 37 and Tom Murray 30no from 19 balls as the visitors completed their win in the final over, despite a return of 4-39 from eight overs from Farnsfield’s third-change bowler Roberts.

So, after the first month of the campaign, just three points separate Attenborough, defending champions Cavaliers and Carrington and Kimberley at the top of the table. Farnsfield sit fifth.