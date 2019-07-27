Notts Outlaws well beaten by Leicester Foxes in match reduced to 11 overs per side

Arron Lilley helped Leicestershire Foxes pick up their first Vitality Blast win over the season in a rain-reduced match against Notts Outlaws at Trent Bridge.

Lilley scored 66 from only 30 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes, as his side reached 125 for three after the contest had been reduced to 11 overs per side.

The 28-year-old reached his first T20 half century from only 22 balls and added 86 with Mark Cosgrove, who scored an unbeaten 37, from only seven overs. Notts lost Alex Hales and Ben Duckett with only 20 runs on the board and could only muster 104 for six, with Tom Moores making an unbeaten 44, leaving the Foxes as victors by 21 runs.

Gavin Griffiths collected figures of two for 22 for the visitors, the best return of the day.

When play did eventually begin, after a two hours and 15 minutes delay, Harry Swindells was pinned lbw by Luke Wood for a first ball duck.

Lilley hit Imad Wasim for three consecutive boundaries in the second over and Cosgrove also unleashed three more in the next, bowled by Harry Gurney.

Building on their early momentum the Foxes’ duo raced to a 50 partnership from only 25 balls, reached when Cosgrove hit Luke Fletcher over square leg for the first six of the match.

The seventh over, bowled by Jake Ball, went for 19, with Lilley finding the ropes on four separate occasions.

Wasim, on his home debut, forced the eventual mistake from Lilley, with wicketkeeper Moores taking the swirling catch.

Colin Ackermann, the visiting captain, hit 18 from 12 balls, supporting Cosgrove in a stand of 33 from 20 balls.

Duckett and Hales departed within four balls of each other at the start of the reply and wickets continued to tumble as the desperate search for runs became more and more frantic.

Joe Clarke was caught behind and Dan Christian, who had won the toss and opted to bowl first, fell to a catch in the deep by Dieter Klein.

The final over began with Notts still requiring 40. Tom Moores threw the bat in style and finished with five sixes in his 19-ball knock but the local bragging rights were already on their way back to Leicester.

THE TURNING POINT: No side is safe whilst Alex Hales is at the crease, so the Foxes’ excitement at Will Davis getting him caught in the deep was understandable.

SHOT OF THE MATCH: Twice Arron Lilley lifted Jake Ball up and over the third man area for fours.

UNSUNG HERO: Gavin Griffiths, a former T20 Finals Day winner with Lancashire, claimed the important wickets of Duckett and Clarke in three impressive overs.

WHAT’S NEXT: Leicestershire face Durham at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday in their next fixture, whilst Notts welcome Birmingham Bears to Trent Bridge next Friday.