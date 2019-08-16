Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons abandoned after heavy rain

Several hours of heavy rain caused the early abandonment of the Vitality Blast match at Trent Bridge between Notts Outlaws and Derbyshire Falcons.

This all-East Midlands clash is normally the stand-out fixture on the calendar for both sets of supporters but the inclement weather put paid to hopes of any cricket long before umpires Nick Cook and Billy Taylor made the official announcement.

Both sides take one point but with similarly bleak weather across the country, the outcome does little to alter the tightly-congested North Group.

Notts move on to 11 points from 10 matches and remain third, whilst Derbyshire sit just outside the top four qualifying positions, on 10 points, having played one match more than their near-neighbours.

WHAT’S NEXT After the forthcoming break for a round of Specsavers County Championship action (Notts at Scarborough against Yorkshire, Derbyshire at home to Gloucestershire), they will each resume their quest for Vitality Blast qualification next Friday. Notts Outlaws go to Leicestershire Foxes, Derbyshire host Northants Steelbacks.