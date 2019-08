The Vitality Blast North Group clash between Durham and Nottinghamshire at Emirates Riverside was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather.

The no-result means both sides take a point, leaving Notts Outlaws in second place in The Vitality Blast North Group on 10 points and Durham in fourth on nine points.

Durham next face Worcestershire Rapids at Emirates Riverside on Thursday August 15, while Notts Outlaws next play Derbyshire Falcons at Trent Bridge on Friday, August 16.