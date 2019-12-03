Notts Outlaws' leader Dan Christian reveals the best captain he's played for

Dan Christian, who has committed to leading Nottinghamshire Outlaws’ Twenty20 side for another season, has revealed who is the best captain he has played under.

The 36-year-old Aussie, who has steered Notts to three of the last T20 Finals Days, said one role model, above all others, has shaped his approach to leadership.

“I’ve taken bits from everyone who has captained me but, tactically, Michael Clarke was the best I played under,” said Christian.

“I played under him for New South Wales, and he was skipper when I made my ODI and T20 debuts.

“He was a brilliant tactical captain. He read the game very well and he was always very positive.

“That positivity is something I’ve tried to take from him. I was always told you’ve got to be prepared to lose a game to win a game.”

Christian, who will skipper Notts in the T20 Blast for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, also praised another Australian, Darren Lehmann, for having an influence on his leadership style.

He said: “When he coached me, Darren always used to say don’t make the same mistake twice. So I just try to get that across to our guys.”

The Outlaws’ form in the Blast last summer was one of the few shining lights in a dreadful season for the club.

Christian said: “We tried to freshen things up as best we could. We didn’t want there to be a hangover from four-day cricket coming into the T20.

“I think our success was a product of trying to play with freedom, and encouraging players to perform the way that had given them success in the past.”​​​​​​​