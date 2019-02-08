No fixtures at Southwell Racecourse due to equine influenza risk

Southwell Racecourse has confirmed fixtures for today (Friday 8th February) and Sunday 10th February will not go ahead due to the risk of equine influenza spreading.

It comes after the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) took the decision that racing will not resume until Wednesday 13th February at the earliest after an outbreak of the disease.

A decision will be made by the BHA on Monday 11th February if racing can resume next week.

Mark Clayton, Executive Director at Southwell Racecourse said: “We can confirm that, following this afternoon’s announcement from BHA, that our fixtures on Friday 8th and Sunday 10th February will no longer go ahead.

“This is part of a wider cancellation of all British racing fixtures until at least Wednesday 13 February. Customers who had booked tickets should contact the racecourse to organise an exchange or refund, as appropriate.

“We, along with the rest of the racing industry will be guided by BHA as to the next steps.”