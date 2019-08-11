Nick Keast hits run-a-ball half-century as Cuckney salvage Notts Premier League draw

The Notts Premier League beat Saturday’s heavy rain showers.

At Cuckney, in a match reduced to 35 overs a side, Wollaton were invited to bat by their hosts.

They built a total of 218 for 5 around two significant partnerships — 91 for the second wicket between Nicky Kirkwood (48) and Daniel Andrew (73), then 65 between Archie Shannon and Paul McMahon (39 not out) for the fifth wicket.

Four Cuckney bowlers took a wicket apiece.

The home side were in all sorts of trouble in reply, finding themselves on 55 for 6 thanks to 3 for 32 from Zain Latif and 3 for 50 from Archie Shannon.

But Cuckney’s seventh-wicket pairing of Nick Keast and Josh Porter had other ideas, adding 130 together.

Keast reached 50 from 57 balls, with the 111-ball century stand coming up shortly afterwards.

Porter’s 50 was a slightly more sedate 71-ball affair as Cuckney closed on 198 for 8 to secure a draw.

At Plumtree, Farnsfield also claimed a draw as the full 50 overs a side were completed.

The visitors put Plumtree in and reduced them to 37 for 5.

However, Richard Brazier then smashed a century, his 102 not out coming off 108 balls as Plumtree were all out in the 50th over for 173.

Liam Patterson-White claimed four for 38 and Joseph Worrall 3 for 33.

Farnsfield’s reply followed a similar pattern, as they were reduced to 42 for 5 before a significant knock was played, albeit to lesser effect.

Liam Delaney (38 not out) added 55 with Charles Wilson (24) in a patient stand.

The half-century needed 104 balls to blunt Plumtree and help ensure Farnsfield escaped with a draw, closing on 119 for 8.