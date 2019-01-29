New trophy to honour Sutton Swimming Club’s former stalwart

A new trophy to commemorate Sutton Swimming Club stalwart Chris Greaves, who sadly died after a stroke in September last year, has been presented.

Chris and her husband, Gren Greaves, devoted more than 30 years’ loyal service to the club before retiring to spend more time with their family a few years ago.

Chairman for more than 20 years, Chris was also a coach and the girls’ team manager for the same lengthy period, and was instrumental in building the foundations of what the club is today.

The current chairman, Andy Quinn, said she will “always be fondly remembered by everyone who knew her”.

In her honour, Sutton have created a trophy that will be presented each year to a club member deserving to be singled out for special praise for their contribution.

And at the club’s annual presentation night, the first award went to head coach Lee Bunker for the time, effort and dedication he has put in to turn Sutton into a hugely successful organisation, full of talented and improving swimmers.

Quinn said: “I thought long and hard about who should be selected, but I am confident Chris would have firmly approved of the decision.”

Sutton were delighted that Gren Greaves and his family were able to be at the event as special guests, and he said a few words of thanks to the 300 swimmers, parents, family members and friends in the audience.