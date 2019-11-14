New signing Haseeb Hameed’s ‘old-fashioned virtues’ will make Notts better, says Peter Moores

Nottinghamshire have secured the signing of Haseeb Hameed on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who scored two half-centuries in his three Test appearances for England, has committed to Notts until the end of the 2021 season.

The right-hander had previously spent the entirety of his professional career with Lancashire.

“I’m very excited to be joining Nottinghamshire and playing my cricket at Trent Bridge,” said Hameed.

“I’ve enjoyed myself every time I’ve played at this great venue and hope to add to some good memories there.

“This is a new chapter in both my life and career and I’m full of excitement to start working with my new teammates and helping get Notts back up to Division 1 where they belong.

“I want to thank Lancashire for the support they’ve provided over the years and to my teammates, whom I’ve shared a dressing room with.

“A special mention to Mick Newell and Peter Moores at Notts for believing in me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Bolton-born Hameed has notched just shy of 3,000 runs in First-Class cricket to date having become the fifth-youngest batsman to chalk up 1,000 in a season in 2016.

The opener lifted Lancashire’s Player of the Season award in the same summer and went on to make three Test appearances for England in India, posting scored of 31, 82 and 59*.

“There’s no doubting Haseeb’s talent,” said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

“It doesn’t get much tougher than Test cricket in India and he proved over there, at a very young age, that he has all the skill, temperament and patience to succeed at the highest level.

“He’s enjoyed some more difficult times since then, and that’s going to happen with young players, but the ones that are destined for great things bounce back and move their games on again.

“We believe that’s what’s going to happen with Haseeb and it’s great news for Notts that we can be the ones to benefit from that.”

Moores, who watched Hameed defy a Notts bowling line-up including Stuart Broad and Imran Tahir with a six-hour vigil of 122 at Trent Bridge three years ago, believes the former England under 19s opener’s approach is exactly what his side needs.

“We’ve got exciting stroke players in our red-ball team, but it’s really important that we find a way to bat longer,” said Moores, who recently committed his own future to Notts by penning a two-year deal.

“Haseeb’s approach is patient, methodical and based on crease occupation. They’re old-fashioned virtues in many ways, but they’re completely relevant to the modern-day game and exactly what we need to help us get better.”