New best times ahead of county championships

Mansfield Harriers’ talented under-13 girls, Beth Hamilton and Alex Foster, tested themselves on the track a week before the county championships — and put in sensational new best times.

Travelling to Grimsby, pocket-rocket Hamilton won in a phenomenal 2.29.1 over 800 metres while Foster was as equally impressive at the York Open, leading from start to finish to record 2.31.88.

Birmingham University bullet Alex Rieley had a top weekend at the British University Championships, recording 3.56 in his 1,500m heat, an astounding new best 3.49.75 in the semi-final, and, in a tactical final, 3.54 for 11th.

Rieley travelled to the first British Milers Club Grand Prix and confirmed his good form with 3.51.5 on tired legs.

Also racing at the BMC event at Sportscity, Manchester, Lauren McNeil added to her fine results with another amazing run over 1,500m.

Coming into the race with a recent PB of 4.41, McNeil recorded 4.37 after a superb last 300, that took her from ninth to third, and kept her up at the top of the rankings.

In the same heat, Amber Scott gained a new best of 4.40.

On the open race circuit, Matt Bradbury completed the Dukeries ultra 40-mile race in 7.23 and Sarah Scott Scott the 30-mile event in 6.43.

Jessie Crawshaw was second lady at the Holymoorside 10K in 42.40. Neil Cope was sixth overall in 37.32 and Jack Cooke recorded 42.34, Alan Kemp 44.48, Pete Copcutt 52.59, Mark Burr 54.57 and Tina Copcutt 66.12.