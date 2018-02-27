National indoor title for Mansfield Harriers’ star Duffy

Mansfield Harriers’ up-and-coming star Luke Duffy started 2018 in sensational style by taking the national U20s’ indoor 1500m title at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Still only 17 and conceding two years in age to many of his opponents, Duffy produced a controlled performance to take the gold medal in what was his first race at this age group.

Leading from the second of the seven-and-a-half laps, he went through 800 in a very comfortable 2.16 minutes and steadily increased the pace over the next 300m as he started to stretch the field.

A strong kick with 300m to run split the field to four at the bell before Duffy held firm on the last 200m lap, running it in just under 28 seconds as he held off all the challengers to take the gold in 4.02.65. Thomas Patrick, from Shaftesbury Barnet, was second in 4.02.86, while Tom Eames, from Brighton, was third in 4.04.96.

Meanwhile, fellow Harrier Libby Coleman put in an outstanding performance in the U17 ladies’ race at the National Cross-Country Championships. She finished tenmth, which would have been even better if she had not had a training camp throughout the week. Returning after injury, Alex Rieley was 63rd in a high-quality U20 men’s race.