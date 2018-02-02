National championships trio challenge for glory

Three local swimmers will take their place alongside household names Adam Peaty and Siobahn-Marie O’Connor at the British Championships in Edinburgh.

The March championships are the highlight of the national events calendar with British Swimming reaching the mid-way point in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.

Junior swimmers from across Great Britain will also be vying for selection to this Summer’s European Junior Championships in Helsinki.

Elliot Clogg, Owen Ottaway and Lily Boseley achieved tough qualification and consideration times earlier this year to reach Edinburgh.

Kings Clipstone’s Clogg, 18, who leads the local charge in the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle and 100m and 200m backstroke, will use the championships as preparation for the Commonwealth Games inAustralia.

Making his championships debut, Ollerton’s Ottaway, 16, will be hoping to impress after a great 2017 season with the City of Sheffield squad, swimming a strong British Championships consideration time in his home pool in the men’s 50m and 100m breaststroke.

Squad mate Boseley, 16, of Kirkby, will contest the women’s 50m and 200m backstroke after a strong season that took her to the Youth Commonwealth Games and the European Junior Championships.