Motocross spectacular heading to Mansfield

The biggest motocross series in the UK comes to Mansfield this weekend.

The Sherwood track hosts the opening round of the Michelin MX Nationals, which is expected to attract about 400 riders, male and female, local and national, youngsters and seasoned professionals.

Among the riders in action will be Josh Gilbert, last year’s Pro MX2 champion, who is returning to defend his title.

The series is a fantastic, all-action spectator sport for all the family, and the weekend’s schedule starts on Saturday from 9 am. Sunday will kick off with Pro Fastest 40 practice at 9 am, to be followed by the first race for professionals at 12 noon.

Tickets cost £12 for the whole weekend when bought in advance from www.mxnationals.co.uk, or £15 on the gate. Children aged 12 and under go free.

Camping is available on the site from Friday onwards for just £10. Facilities such as refreshments and trade stands will also help spectactors enjoy the spectacular event.