Molly gunning for title at big Boxmania show

An explosive start to her boxing career by Ollerton fighter Molly Ecott could earn her an area title at a major, prestigious show next month.

Former footballer Molly, 21, who fights out of the Elite Boxing Academy, has won all three of her fights since taking up the sport.

Now her four-round bout in front of a 5,000 sell-out crowd is set to be one of the highlights of the Boxmania show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, July 14.

“Molly normally puts her opponents away within seconds, and I can see her bringing the belt home,” said Elite’s head coach Paul Hillman.

“She is something special, and I have high hopes of her. She has a good work ethic.”

The Nottingham show is being staged by Inspire Championship Boxing, which likes to give a professional stage to up-and-coming talent. Molly will be up against the current area champion at 62kg, Zeejay Ruffin, from Nottingham.

It is one of 20 bouts on the bill, which also includes another promising fighter from the Ollerton academy, 23-year-old Callum Brown. About 100 supporters from the Ollerton area will be there, cheering on the duo.

Callum’s brother, Nathan Brown, is already one of two area champions produced by Elite. The other is Callum Atkinson, who also holds a national light-heavyweight title.

Their success proves how Elite is going from strength to strength under the guidance of Hillman, who set up the club after recognising the shortage of leisure activities in Ollerton.