McKenzie ton eases pain of Farnsfield’s farewell in Notts Premier League

An unbeaten century by Callum McKenzie was the last defiant act by relegated Farnsfield as they held Cuckney on the final day of the Notts Premier League season.

With Farnsfield already down and Cuckney out of the title race, the fixture meant little, but it yielded 463 runs and lots of entertainment, spearheaded by McKenzie.

He fired 104no, including nine fours, from 140 balls as the home side totalled 221-6 in response to Cuckney’s 242 to salvage a losing draw.

They ended up on 199 points, 23 behind third-from-bottom Hucknall and are relegated with Gedling Colliery, while 2017 champions Cuckney’s failure to win saw them slip to a final position of fourth, 41 points behind title winners Kimberley, and also trailing Cavaliers and Carrington and Wollaton.

The mainstays of the visitors’ innings were opener Tom Keast, who hit 71 (ten fours), his brother Nick Keast, who made 56 (four fours) and skipper Nick Langford, who hammered 46 (seven fours). The Keasts put on 98 for the second wicket.

Joe Worrall (4-47 from 11.4 overs) and Dave Loveridge (3-45 from 12 overs) were the pick of Farnsfield’s bowlers.

In reply, McKenzie was supported by skipper Paul Franks (54, one six and five fours) in a second-wicket stand of 107. But the impetus could not be maintained.