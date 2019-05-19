Match action photographs from Mansfield Hosiery Mills v Whitwell in Bassetlaw League
Mansfield Hosiery Mills 1sts were denied victory by the weather as Whitwell closed on 95 for eight when chasing 298 for nine.
Photographer Eric Gregory captured the best of the action in the Bassetlaw League Chamionship match.
Mansfield HM batsman Anuk Fernanda waits and opens the face and glides Brandon Pritchard down to third man.
Millers' batsman Anuk Ferdnando forces Brandon Pritchard backwards of square.
Mansfield HM batsman Stephen Gooding drives Andrew Shaw straight down the ground for 4.
Brandon Pritchard bowls for Whitwell.
