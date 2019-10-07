Mansfield volunteers win three athletics awards

Veteran Barry Holmes spearheaded three accolades for Mansfield at the England Athletics Regional Volunteer Aewards for 2019.

Holmes, who is 83, landed the official of the year award at a ceremony to celebrate and reward volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to athletics and running in the East Midlands.

Official Sheila O'Keefe with her award.

A stalwart of the Mansfield Harriers club, he said: “I am shocked and surprised to win this award, given the calibre of the nominees.

“I have officiated for local events since my nephew was 11. It’s just something I enjoy.”

Sheila O’Keefe, 54, of Mansfield, won the services to athletics award for her work as a Nottinghamshire AAA official. She said: “I am glad that work behind the scenes is appreciated.”

The third award, for RunTogether group of the year, went to Mansfield Runners, headed by coaches Sarah Bradley and Angela Purdue, who said: “What we do is for our runners. They are the driving force behind every session.”