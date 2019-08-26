Mansfield truck-racing star bears down on his fourth British title

Mansfield truck-racing star Ryan Smith moved closer to his fourth successive British Championship crown with more success in the latest round at Donington Park.

In front of a bumper crowd, champion Smith quickly set his stall out by powering to pole position for the opening race of four.

He duly converted pole into victory, leading every lap to further extend his advantage in the overall standings of the MV Commercial-sponsored championship.

Race two, under the flight path of East Midlands Airport, was a pulsating 11-lap affair. Smith hounded experienced rival Simon Reid for most of the race, but couldn’t find a way past him, and Reid took his first win of the season.

The Mansfield ace returned to winning ways in the third race after a duel with David Jenkins in which little more than a second separated the pair throughout.

And he rounded off a terrific weekend by grabbing a podium place in the final event, behind a nailbiting, wheel-to-wheel clash between Jamie Anderson and Shane Brereton. Anderson hit the front on lap two and capped a mesmerising performance by holding off the challenge of his his rival.

With Smith top of the standings, the championship now moves on to Snetterton in Norfolk over the weekend of September 7 and 8.