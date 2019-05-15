Mansfield Triathlon Club only second in country to gain TriMark Club Silver Award

Mansfield Triathlon Club has become the first in the East Midlands — and only the second in the country — to gain the TriMark Club Silver Award.

The award is available only to clubs that demonstrate the highest standards of care, welfare and governance.

Clubs with the award are recognised as safe, rewarding and fulfilling places for participants of all genders and ages who want to be involved in triathlon. For those looking to get into junior triathlon, the award shows that a club has reached a level of accreditation that provides reassurance to parents and carers.

The silver award is currently the highest level offered by Triathlon England.

“This is a great accolade for the club. Our TriMark Club Silver Award comes off the back of our bronze award in 2018,” said club secretary Claire Allison.

“It complements our Club Mark Award from British Cycling, making us the highest accredited club in the UK.”

The club regularly runs junior training sessions and offers other activities, such as a bike maintenance workshop delivered by Lee Hardy, of completecyclist.com who offered tips on how to keep bikes in top working order.

The club said it continued to welcome new members of all genders, ages and abilities and offered a programme of training activities for both junior and adult members.

For more information on the triathlon club go to www.mansfieldtri.com