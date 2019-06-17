Mansfield Triathlon Club junior members ease their way into new season

Six members of Mansfield Triathlon Club’s junior section took part in the Ashbourne Junior Aquathlon.

In the TriStar 1 event Libby Cooper, currently lying in second place overall in the East Midlands Junior Series, completed the race in 11 min 46 secs with teammate Amelia Arbon finishing in 12 mins and 22 secs.

In the boy’s race Robert Alcock, currently lying in fifth in the series, finished in 12 mins and 8 secs.

Racing in the TriStar 2 event were Charlotte Alcock (15 mins and 39 secs) and Esme White (17 mins and 42 secs). Chloe Cassidy represented the club in the TriStar 3 age group completing the course in just 25 mins and 20 secs.

Nine juniors raced at the Darley Moor Duathlon which follows the run-bike-run format. Brooke Taylor competed in the TriStart race, finishing in just 8 mins and 15 secs.

Robert Alcock, Libby Cooper and Amelia Arbon were in action again in the TriStar 1 race, posting times of 16 mins and 42 secs, 17 mins and 51 secs and 18 mins and 57 secs respectively.

In the TriStar 2 event Anna Woodhall recorded a time of 22 mins and 13 secs with Esme White close behind in 22 mins and 42 secs. In the boys’ TriStar3 race Charlie Pemberton posted 29 mins and 41 secs while Thomas Fletcher finished in 34 mins and 13 secs.

Rounding off the club’s performance was Emily Alcock racing in the Youth age group in a time of 37 mins and 1 sec.