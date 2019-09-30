Mansfield triathlete races to victory in Midlands Sprint Series

Talented Tony Alcock, of Mansfield Triathlon Club, confirmed his position as one of the region’s finest triathletes with success in the Midlands Sprint Series.

Alcock topped his age group in the event, which comprised four sprint triathlon races, at Lincoln, Nottingham, Southwell and Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire.

Competitors picked up series points based on their position in each event, and Alcock was placed in the top three in all his races, landing victories at Southwell and Lincoln.

Not to be outdone, daughter Emily proved that ability is inherited because she took second place overall in the same series. She finished strongly in all her races, and showed steely consistency.

Emily also took third overall in the East Midlands Junior Series to round off an outstanding year of racing.

The Mansfield club was also strongly represented in the Midlands Sprint Series by Kurtis Nogueira, who finished fourth overall.

In what his first year of adult racing, Nogueira improved throughout the season and, like Emily, he is a successful product of the club’s junior-to-adult transition programme.

Tony Alcock was in action again, alongside teammates Hannah Shooter and Daniel Wilson, at the inaugural Outlaw X race in the grounds of Thoresby Park, which consisted of a 1.2-mile swim in the lake, a 56-mile bike ride through the countryside and a 13.1-mile run in the park.

Alcock finished in four hours, 54 minutes and 37 seconds, while Shooter was third in her category in 5.9.56 and Wilson clocked 6.29.27.