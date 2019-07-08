Mansfield show should be knockout boost for bareknuckle boxing

Tickets are selling fast for an event in Mansfield aimed at enhancing the reputation of legal bareknuckle boxing.

‘All The King’s Men’, promoted by Fight Kings Promotions, is lined up for the Civic Centre on the evening of Saturday, July 20.

And one of the organisers, Gavin Swinscoe, is confident it can be a real shot in the arm for licensed bareknuckle boxing.

“Now is the time for the sport to grow,” said Swinscoe. “It has moved away from hay bales in fields and even back gardens, and into premier, five-star venues.

“Legal bareknuckle is supported by people from all walks of life, including celebrities from the boxing world.”

Among the celebrities who will be in Mansfield for this show are Nottingham’s Jason Booth, a former British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight champion, and Newark’s Esham Pickering, an ex-British, Commonwealth and European champion and world title challenger.

Also there to add colour to the occasion will be Steve Ward, renowned as the oldest professional boxer in the world at the age of 62.

The bill promises some high-quality bouts, sure to thrill the crowd.

Swinscoe said: “We have some great fighters, including Scott Dixon, who was once ranked number seven worldwide, and Isaac ‘Gypsy Kid’ Gibbs, whose fights have had millions of views on social media.

“Local fighter Jay Kerr will have huge support, and Terry ‘The Tan’ Wright is travelling up from London.

“There’s also Willie Delaney, a very exciting fighter coming over from Ireland.”