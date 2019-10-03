Mansfield scoops three trophies at regional athletics awards night

Three of the England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards trophies went to Mansfield after the special awards night, held at Leicestershire Cricket Club.

Mansfield-based Barry Holmes won the Official of the Year award, Sheila O’Keefe won the Services to Athletics award and Mansfield Runners won the RunTogether Group of the Year award for the East Midlands.

Barry Holmes, 83, Sheila O’Keefe, 54, and Sarah Bradley and Angela Purdue were presented with their awards on a night designed to celebrate and reward volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to athletics and running in the East Midlands.

Barry Holmes, of Mansfield Harriers & Athletics Club, said: “I was shocked and surprised to win this award given the calibre of nominees.

“Officiating for local events is something I’ve done since my nephew was 11 so it’s just something I enjoy and have always done”.

Sheila O’Keefe, of Nottinghamshire AA, said: “I’m proud to be nominated and very surprised to win. I am glad the work behind the scenes is appreciated.”

Sarah Bradley and Angela Purdue of RunTogether Group Mansfield Runners added: “What we do, we do for our runners.

“They are the driving force of every session we develop, every event we organise and every smile we wear as coaches when we see our runners succeed in whatever goal we helped them with.

“Our athletes are our world and being able to team up with MIND and see the runners then come and join Mansfield runners gives us so much joy and makes us so proud to be part of someone’s well-being and seeing the athletes flourish with the social side of running.”