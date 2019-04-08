Mansfield’s relegation fears eased by six-try victory

Relieved Mansfield at last returned to winning ways, unleashing their potential and six tries in a relegation crunch match.

Dangerously close to the drop zone in the Midlands 3 East (North) division of the National League, Mansfield were desperate for a victory against fellow strugglers Tupton.

And they duly delivered, 38-7, to set themselves up nicely for their last match of the season this Saturday at home to unbeaten tabletoppers and champions-elect, Nottingham Casuals.

Head coach Wayne Robinson was delighted with the performance. He said: “This has been coming for a long time. I’m pleased for the boys and, hopefully, we can use this as inspiration for next week.”

Experienced man-of-the-match and scrum-half Terry Davies set the wheels in motion for victory with a fizzing pass to Zane Chiappetta, who raced 50 metres, past numerous defenders, to register the first points of the game, with Taran Elms converting.

The 7-0 lead was doubled when Kian Johnson also went over after good work by Mark Wallace, and although Tupton reduced the deficit to 14-7 by the interval, Mansfield bossed the second half.

Johnson struck again with a penalty try, Sam Holmes scurried over the line and Chiappetta not only dotted down in the corner but also completed his hat-trick.